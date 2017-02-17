someone needs to actually read the constitution to him, and explain, preferably w/ diagrams, exactly what he's allowed to do, and what he's not allowed to do...making up his own laws is not allowed, nor is shouting 'fake news!' whenever he disagrees w/ something, nor does he get to dictate what reporters ask...
Trump Doesn't Get to Decide if the Russia Story Is 'Fake News' - Rolling Stone
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:38 PM
